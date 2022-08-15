LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Share your feelings, and work toward a lifestyle that is easy to manage and gives you ample time to pursue what excites you. Refuse to let other people’s uncertainty confuse you or alter your course.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Nurture what’s important to you and go out of your way to save money, invest wisely and take better care of yourself physically and emotionally. Don’t rely on others to do things for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Participating will bring about positive change. Giving your all and doing so with a positive attitude will attract attention and the help you need to further your plans. Don’t neglect domestic problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Focus on work and figuring out the best way to get things done on time. Using your imagination will motivate others to offer suggestions and show interest in what you are trying to achieve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t listen to outsiders. Stick close to home and the people you love and know you can count on for help. Actions speak louder than words. Thoughtfulness and praise will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think matters through before you say something you’ll regret. Expect someone to overreact or to ask for too much. Limit what you contribute to a group effort. You are better off avoiding joint ventures.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Too much of anything will have a negative effect. Take a moment to revise your plans to suit your budget, time and skills. A realistic approach will lead to success. Personal gain is apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider unique ways to use your skills. Market what you can do, and you’ll find ways to bring in more cash doing something you enjoy. Join forces with someone who can help you succeed.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Evaluate what is completed and what’s left to be done. Schedule your time carefully, and don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. You can assist others, but don’t make undue sacrifices.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll face rejection if you try to make changes without going through the proper channels. Take the path of least resistance. Knowing what you want will help convince others to pitch in and help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Demonstrate what you have to offer, and chat with someone you think can help you. Put into practice what you know, and you’ll gain recognition for your hard work, unique approach and hands-on help.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your life simple and your spending under control. Don’t feel you need to head in a different direction because someone wants you to be a follower. Look for alternative ways to use your skills.
