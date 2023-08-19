FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 19, 2023
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
A structured approach this year will help you reach your goal. Journey down a specific path for the right reason, and it will turn into a rewarding move. Ignore what others do, and avoid overspending, poor behavior and spreading yourself so thin that you don't reach your target. Pay attention, breathe and uncomplicate your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Coherency will play a role in your success. Choose your words carefully and paint a vivid picture so everyone wants to be a part of your plan. Show confidence, consistency and cooperation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Welcome information, change and opportunity to use your skills to bring about positive change. Chat with friends, relatives and peers, and you'll enhance your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Participate, socialize, join an interest group or attend a reunion, and you'll connect with someone special. Your information will offer insight into health tips that improve your lifestyle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of plans will allow you to try something different. Check out what you require to get started. Don't limit what you can do because you are hesitant. You can take care of business!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take time to listen and make an assessment. Take a concept and make it fit your unique situation. Personal growth and gain are favored. Don't let someone else reap the rewards of your labor.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider making your home more functional or comfortable for a price you can afford. Plan your actions with a strict budget in place by using your skills to achieve your goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep things simple. Say exactly what's on your mind. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone else to decide for you. Focus on personal growth and self-improvement. Choose compliments over criticism.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider the possibilities and gather information that enhances your knowledge regarding a change you want to make. Being well-versed on a topic will ensure you don't get tangled up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Test your strength, courage and will to be first, and you will outmaneuver anyone who challenges you. Use your imagination, step outside your comfort zone and play to win.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think big, but don't exceed your budget. You can have fun and socialize without being overindulgent. Mix business with pleasure, and you'll discover something valuable. Resist jealousy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put yourself first and trust your instincts, intelligence and ability to get things done. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way or dictate what's next. Keep your plans to yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Set your sights on what's important to you, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Remove whatever gets in your way and simplify your life. Put fear aside.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2023 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.