LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend time with people who make you think and offer stellar advice. Give yourself an image update. A new look will give you a sparkle that will make others gravitate toward you. Choose peace and love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Check your emotions at the door and refuse to let anyone force you into an argument. Your intelligence will falter if you let your feelings take the reins. A change of scenery will give you a new outlook.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — By keeping a positive attitude, you’ll win hands-on help and the monetary support needed to reach your target. Stay focused and take physical action, and do your best to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotional spending will set you back. Occupy your mind with challenges, and use your knowledge and skills to make a difference. Spend less time dwelling on emotional issues and more time helping those in need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Serious investigation of your feelings will open possibilities. Take control and lead the way, and you’ll ward off interference from someone trying to outmaneuver you. Figure out how you can help.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep life simple by doing your best to get along with everyone. By being observant, you’ll gain insight into what others want and what they’re willing to do. A positive change may cost you, but it will be worthwhile.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Engage in something that excites you. Personal and home improvements will positively affect you and your loved ones. A special event will bring you closer to someone you love. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Simplify your life instead of taking on too much or overdoing it. Focus on your home and surroundings and what you can do that’s affordable yet entertaining. Use your imagination.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t lose sight of your goals or lose touch with those who can help you advance. Time spent with someone you love will lead to shared plans. An outgoing attitude will win you enthusiasm and support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Note the changes in your community or professional circle, and you’ll discover how to incorporate adjustments that keep you ahead of the competition. Being informed will position you for success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will infiltrate your discussions if you aren’t careful. Paying attention to detail, being truthful and playing by the rules will be necessary when it comes to your living arrangements.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Wait to see what others do before making a move. Play it safe by paying attention to what matters most to you. You’ll gain insight into how you can satisfy your needs and make someone you love happy.
