VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll discover something or someone interesting if you have fun and venture out. Adapt something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking venture. A change in how you do things will change your beliefs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful with whom you associate and share information, or you will put yourself at risk. Ask questions to clear up confusing information before you proceed with your plans. Put safety first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Distance yourself from the hustle and bustle, and you’ll gain clarity and a better understanding of what’s best for you. A change to how you live will affect your health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Personal growth is favored. Try something new, and it will open a window of opportunity that gives you the freedom to follow your heart and do something that makes you feel passionate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make a mental adjustment before pursuing a physical change. An impulsive move will lead to regret. Focus on your finances and budget. Change is good but will require planning.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Push forward. Be the powerhouse who gets things done on time. Make promises, follow through and build a name for yourself. Put your heart and soul into your beliefs.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A steady pace forward is your best path to success. Say what’s on your mind and work to achieve your goal. Quick thinking will help you outmaneuver anyone who wants to compete with you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t overthink your plans. It’s what you do, not what you say, that counts. Don’t waste time trying to change the impossible. Trust yourself and your beliefs, and commit.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Size up situations and move along. Refuse to let anyone corner you or bait you into an argument. Focus on what matters most to you and forgo trying to please others. Choose your battles wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got the right idea; now you must put your plan into motion. Let your intuition guide you and your energy carry your ideas to completion. Get together with people who make you think.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be creative and search for an idea that offers a good value. Don’t feel you have to go over and above for someone who does little in return. Put your effort into something you want instead of trying to please others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Clutter will cause you to fall behind. Assess your situation, make a to-do list and get started; you will feel pride and accomplishment. Don’t stop until you are ready to start something new.
