VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Share your knowledge without being critical. Taking the time to be a good listener will help you decide the truth and eliminate outside interference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Catch your breath and revisit a long-term plan. Don’t let temptation bring you down. Stand behind your word and do what’s best overall. Listen to complaints and suggestions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t complain or let temptation lead you astray. Your happiness depends on the decisions you make. Start a dialogue with someone who can offer insight into something that intrigues you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider how to use your money effectively. Cutting corners and selling items you don’t need will ease stress. Focus on health, fitness and being happy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t hesitate to make a move. A long-term investment will help fund a project you want to pursue. Alter your space to accommodate what you need to do. Someone close will offer a helpful suggestion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Discuss your plans or team up with someone who can help you reach your goal. Be selective, and don’t waste time on people with different agendas. Don’t reveal your ideas prematurely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Participation will spark your imagination, challenge your mind and bring you in contact with valuable people. Attend a social event, reunion or conference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A change will intrigue you, but before you begin, consider its cost. Put your energy to the test and do as much work as possible before calling in an expert.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’re in a better position than you realize. Take stock of what’s happening around you, and you’ll get a clear vision of what’s best. A chance meeting will offer hope for greater stability.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Read between the lines. False information will hinder your ability to make the right decision. A social event will bring you in contact with someone harboring ulterior motives.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Trust your intuition. When in doubt, ask an expert and you’ll receive information and help. Making your space more welcoming will promote growth in your relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Simplify your life. Go through your belongings and rid yourself of what’s no longer necessary. Don’t deny yourself the things you want most or carry a weight that is no longer necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.