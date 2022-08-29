VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stand up for your beliefs, but don’t get into an argument you cannot win. Go about your business and put your energy where it will help you most. Leave disappointments behind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what’s important to you, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Take a leadership position and bring the right combination of individuals together.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be vocal and tell others how you feel and what you want. The more energy you put toward your goal, the easier it will be to get others to help. Delegate work that you don’t have time to complete.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You have more leverage than you realize. Speak up and promote your ideas. You will grow and get your thoughts moving in the right direction. A physical change will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a step back, watch and listen. Knowledge is power, and giving others a chance to share it will encourage you to communicate your vision and flesh out your plans. Use all the resources you have.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An energetic approach will make you stand out. Let your wisdom and quick wit carry you to the finish line. Celebrating with a friend will lead to exciting ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Help a cause or address a situation that concerns you without jeopardizing a meaningful relationship. Be open about what you intend to do, and you will get the help you need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your heart and soul into whatever brings in the highest returns. An energetic approach will appeal to like-minded people and help you form healthy partnerships. Go with the flow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to bring about change if that’s what you want. Don’t fold or let anyone take advantage of you. Get enough rest to ensure you are up for whatever you want to pursue.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Participate in events that interest you, and you’ll meet someone who encourages you to use your skills to bring in extra cash. A high-energy approach to life, love and happiness will lead to rewards.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Choose your words carefully. A problem at home or work will surface if you overreact or take on more than you can handle. Be honest about the way you feel and what you can do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your intelligence to determine who can help you the most. Seek out those who see the value in your work and are trying to get similar results. Limit spending and don’t risk your health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.