LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Gather information and decide what’s best for you. Don’t let the changes others make hold you back. A high-energy approach to whatever you do will attract like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Money and emotions will clash. Use intelligence and sort through your feelings before you make promises you’ll live to regret. Concentrate on self-improvement, not trying to change others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of responsibilities before you move on to enjoyable pastimes. You may want to spend time with someone you are enamored with, but don’t let your duties suffer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t hesitate; jump in and take control. You stand a better chance of coming out on top if you are part of the solution. Let your actions speak for you, and you’ll make a statement.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Too much of anything will be your downfall. Keep your emotions hidden until you know what others think or plan to do next. Make personal growth and health your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Fixing up your surroundings to please yourself and your loved ones will make a difference in how you feel and how others respond to you. Romance is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let what others do upset your day. Focus on what’s important to you, and take responsibility for your actions. Offer kind words and good luck to others, and go about your business.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look at your choices and change what benefits you financially or raises your profile. Let someone you care about know how you feel with words and actions. Commitment and romance are favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your cash in a safe place. Don’t make promises you can’t keep, and don’t lead someone astray to get your way. Focus on responsibilities, gaining respect and getting what you want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep spending at a minimum and pay attention to detail. A change will disrupt a relationship with someone counting on you for support. Honesty is the best approach.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen to the input offered before making a decision. You don’t have to bend the rules or change your beliefs because someone takes a different path. Focus on what’s important, and give others the same privilege.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take time to consider what’s in your best interest before letting anyone take advantage of your soft heart and friendly nature. Your memory will help you make the right decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.