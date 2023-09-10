VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get into the zone and find peace. Rediscover who you are and what you want to become. Reach out to people who can offer insight, knowledge and support. Work to make positive changes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get in the game, make a move and do whatever it takes to achieve your goal. Get physical and strive for good relationships and a stress-free financial situation. Put your energy where it counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Change begins with you. Assess what’s essential and head in that direction. Don’t ponder over what others are doing or asking of you; do what makes you happy and content with your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Size up your financial situation and make adjustments to suit your plans. You have plenty to gain if you refuse to let others step in and take charge. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change at home can make you feel better about life. If you aren’t content, it’s up to you to replace what ails you with whatever puts a smile on your face. Be frank with others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An energetic approach to your health, finances and relationships will help you overcome any dilemma. Actions speak louder than words, and what you do will be the only statement you’ll have to make.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider how you handle and earn money. Discuss your thoughts and prospects with someone you respect and trust to give you the lowdown, and it will encourage you to make a decision.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The little things count. Putter around the house, go for a walk or hike or spend time with a loved one, and it will improve your frame of mind. Think about making some changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Socializing will get you out of the house and away from any drama or tension. Sign up for something that interests you or can give you a different perspective on life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t give anyone the chance to take advantage of you. Keep those you love and trust close by if someone pressures you to take on too much. Exercise will be a good outlet.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your best foot forward, and don’t stop until you find your happy place. Get out, have fun and try something new. Use your energy wisely. Don’t let any emotions fester.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live life your way. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your generosity and kindness. Set boundaries, and you’ll alleviate tension and stress. Take time to do something that makes you feel good.
