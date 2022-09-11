VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make plans with people you find mentally stimulating, and the resulting conversations will spark ideas that encourage you to explore the possibilities. Let your creativity flow.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Use all your resources and prepare to gain ground. Your energy as you disclose your plans will fire up the people you want to work alongside. Use facts and incentives to convince others to join you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A creative idea and a little imagination will inspire you. Participate in something that touches your heart and motivates you to make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — By speaking up and telling the truth, you will positively influence those needing a wake-up call. Stick close to family and friends, and you will get the support you need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your life simple, stick to the truth and don’t take on the impossible. You may feel the need to take control, but before you do, consider where your efforts will have the most impact.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on your home, financial freedom and loved ones. Make plans and share memories and activities that will bring you closer to someone. An interesting project will improve your financial situation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Attending a meeting, taking a trip or completing unfinished business will give you the freedom to start something new. An unexpected opportunity will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Control what’s happening around you. Don’t let someone’s actions spin out of control and damage what you are trying to pursue. Know whom to target and whom you can count on for assistance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — By talking to those who offer different perspectives, you will gain insight into unique options. Self-improvement will make you feel good and help you discover new ways to use your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Reach out and lend a helping hand. How you approach and encourage others will have an impact. Empowering others will help everyone involved. Be part of the solution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You can help without going overboard or leaving yourself mentally, physically or financially short. Say no to anyone trying to pressure you to take on more than you can handle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Listen and learn. You’ll pick up valuable information if you attend seminars and meetings or talk to an expert. Be creative with the facts you receive, and do something extraordinary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.