VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your vision will take you on a journey that is sure to please. Be receptive to the unfamiliar. Prepare to use what you discover to help you get ahead and move in a new and exciting direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Talks will lead to action. Figure out the best way to proceed; the input you receive will motivate you to go the distance. A partnership will bring more benefits than liabilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t wait until it’s too late. Sign up for whatever gets you one step closer to your goal. Change begins with you, and taking the path that feels comfortable will make your journey enjoyable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t trust what others lead you to believe. Take precautions when it comes to your job, reputation and health. Make plans with someone who offers good conversation and advice.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t spend what you don’t have. It’s OK to dream, but sticking to a budget you can afford will help you maintain a healthy and stress-free lifestyle. Don’t fall prey to indulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on something that matters to you. Using your skills, making something that others won’t or changing how you use your space, time and money to get ahead will all pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Accept the help others offer, and create new opportunities. Taking a different approach to an old idea will bring it back to life and motivate you to follow through with your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on how you earn and handle your cash. An open discussion with an expert will help you sort out the best path for you to follow. An open mind and energetic approach will give you an edge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Change things up to fit your schedule. Reach out to people you trust to get things done, and create a plan that allows you to use your skills to the best of your ability. Don’t share secrets.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put a solid plan together before you begin something new. An optimistic attitude will help convince others that you are an expert in your field. A confident attitude will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look at every angle before you make a move. Consider the cost and time involved before you start something you may not be able to finish. Observe how others react to suggestions and adjust how you proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take the initiative and carry on until you are happy with the results. Your passionate engagement will not go unnoticed. Stop second-guessing yourself; follow your heart. When in doubt, ask questions.
