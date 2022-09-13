North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.