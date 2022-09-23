LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Stick close to home. Don’t feel the need to share your thoughts and feelings. Arguing will not help you solve issues. Focus on making your space functional, and you’ll find it easier to be productive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your heart and soul into getting things done to your specifications. Share information with like-minded people, and you’ll save time and money when putting your ideas to the test.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful what you wish for and with whom you discuss private matters, and you’ll avoid confusion. Don’t trust anyone to do things your way or to pass along valid information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Participate in enjoyable activities and spend time with loved ones. How you conduct business will affect how others view you. Friendly banter and a generous spirit will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your energy where it will warrant a positive outcome, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. An opportunity will help you make a name for yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for problems before you commit to something. Monitor what others do and how they feel before you share your beliefs. Having an idea of what you want and what will work for you will be key.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Gauge your every move. You will fall behind if you miscalculate what you can handle. Don’t ignore how much preparation is necessary to reach your destination. Go above and beyond.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make plans with someone who puts a smile on your face and offers mental stimulation. Your discussions will open a window of opportunity and help you discover what you want to do next.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to get into an emotional situation with someone who tends to embellish or overreact. Stick to the truth and pay attention to detail, and you will avoid a troublesome argument.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Give whatever you do a twist that makes you stand out. Getting others to notice what you offer will lead to valuable opportunities. Broaden your horizons and pursue your interests.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Know your audience. Preparation will help you address concerns that resonate with the people you are trying to impress. Mix business with pleasure. Seek support from like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to change; don’t wait for someone to do the work for you. Digging in may be necessary if you want to make a difference. You must be willing to make a serious commitment.
