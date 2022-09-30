LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on your appearance and how you carry yourself. Keeping fit and wanting to show off what you have to offer will draw the attention of someone who appreciates you. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick to what’s comfortable and to the people who put you at ease. You’ll be privy to information that will help you bring about positive change. Attend a seminar or conference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pump things up and get things moving. Your enthusiasm will help break up the monotony and draw dynamic people to your side. Expand your circle of friends, and you’ll make valuable connections.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be a good listener, friend and ally. Offer down-to-earth suggestions and a helping hand, and you’ll boost your reputation. Take a different approach to domestic affairs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’re heading upward, and financial and personal gains are within reach. Expand your interests, and trust and believe in yourself. Domestic improvements will lift your spirits.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put an end to an emotional situation holding you back. Check out what’s possible and distance yourself from trouble. Put your energy where it counts and let go of your anger.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ve got a good eye for investments, bargains and opportunities. Go over the fine print and find a path to victory. Trust your instincts, and focus on what you can accomplish. Engage in romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t ignore what things cost or what others want from you. Know when to draw the line and set boundaries. Make your position clear and go about your business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Seek out those offering exciting perspectives on what you do or plan to pursue. The input others give you will open your eyes to many ideas that will help you move forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take better care of your home, family and health. Overindulgence will not solve problems or save you money. Pay attention to how you portray yourself. Moderation will improve your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Make plans with someone who shares your interests. Social events will allow you to share your thoughts, get sound feedback and adjust your objectives to ensure long-term success. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Listen attentively so you can differentiate between what’s fact and what’s fiction. Be selective when it comes to choosing friends, allies and partners.
