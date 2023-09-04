FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Take a walk down memory lane and you'll get a reminder that can change how you manage your time this year. Be open to the changes occurring around you and look for opportunities to make the most out of whatever situation you encounter. Don't hesitate because you think you aren't ready; now is the time to play your hand and put your dreams, hopes and wishes first.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Confidence will be your key to besting the competition. A change of attitude will be all you need to captivate an audience. An investment in yourself will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Channel your energy into your home and family, and make your space more comfortable. Invest time and money into updates, or make a move that fits your budget and status. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make your life easier and more enjoyable. Get involved in something you've always wanted to pursue. Live life your way and you'll see how nicely everything falls into place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't share personal information. Choose to focus on learning, taking care of unfinished business and heading in a positive direction. Visit someone with whom you share common goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's OK to be different and to take a path that changes your lifestyle or challenges you to improve. Don't let anger set in if someone doesn't follow your lead. Do what suits you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll butt heads with someone if you aren't accommodating. A reserved attitude will help bypass an argument and allow you the freedom to pursue something more engaging.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You may want to reserve judgment when dealing with emotional issues. Don't get involved in someone's battles. Use your insight to guide you when tackling money matters.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Contact someone who can help you with something you want to pursue. Find out how much time, effort and money could be involved before you sign up for something or make a commitment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of business and build an excellent reputation. Take pride in what you do; rewards will come your way. Choose modesty over arrogance. Do what you say you're going to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Sign up for something that requires you to be physical or competitive. Get your body moving and a healthy routine in place. A social or networking event will encourage new connections.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be a team player. A chance to change your financial position is apparent. Look at investments, apply for a job with a higher salary or sell items you no longer use.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't neglect your responsibilities. Stop fretting over things you can't control. Redirect your energy toward something that puts a smile on your face. Reach out to a friend.
