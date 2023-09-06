VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Contact people who make you think, and look for ways to bring in additional cash and make your money work for you. Don’t hold back; say what’s on your mind and find out where you stand.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Channel your energy into something meaningful. Learn, explore and expand your mind; it will do wonders for your soul. It’s time to appreciate all you have and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Explore possibilities, recognize your talents and set boundaries when necessary. Consider what you want to do, and give your all. Opportunity is within reach if you clear your agenda.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Trust in what you see, not in hearsay. Ask questions and say no to requests that don’t fit your agenda. Follow your heart, take care of your health and surround yourself with people you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will help you recognize what’s missing in your life. Look for opportunities that free up time and ease stress. Use your attributes to fine-tune your day-to-day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Evaluate your relationships and make changes that add to your peace of mind. Pay attention to how you feel, look and spend your time. It’s up to you to call the shots.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let others upset you. Remove yourself from situations that don’t appeal to you, and new and exciting opportunities will come your way. A financial change will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Speed things up and take care of unfinished business. What you do will clear the way for something new and exciting. A challenge will lead to better health and self-improvement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Talk the talk and walk the walk. The connections you make through networking will be what you need to push forward. Time spent evaluating your home and lifestyle will lead to positive changes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Steady your emotions before you speak in order to avoid being put in a vulnerable position. Someone will make you look bad if you are indecisive. Stick to the truth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s up to you to make the changes necessary to reach your goal. Someone close to you has more to offer than you realize. Share your goals and see what happens. Work hard and reap the benefits.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Benevolence will help you excel but also subject you to criticism. If you follow your instincts and put your best foot forward, it will be difficult for anyone to deny you what you deserve.
