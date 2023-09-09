VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take notes. Accuracy is in your best interest. Don’t let anyone take charge or mess up what’s important to you. Keep your personal feelings to yourself to avoid controversy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a breather, consider your options and rethink your direction. Look for ways to get your body and mind back on track. Focus on nutrition and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An open mind will lead to positive change. Pitch in and help a cause or someone near and dear to you. Change your thinking to fit your interests and the lifestyle you want to adopt or continue to explore.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t rely on others. Handle matters personally in order to sidestep someone pushing you in a direction that is better for them than for you. Focus on your health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Trust your instinct. Follow your inner voice, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Eliminate what no longer works for you and what you no longer need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Live life your way and take responsibility for your happiness. It’s OK to be different, and it’s up to you to let your uniqueness shine through. Invest in yourself and the future you desire.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Saddle up and prepare to take the long ride to a happier future. Rid yourself of all the dead weight you are carrying, and it will free your mind and bring you closer to the euphoria you long for.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a break. Spend quality time with a loved one. Don’t feel obligated to keep others happy. Do what feels right. It’s up to you to take responsibility for your happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Limit your intake and spending. Indulgence of any kind will be compromising. An opportunity is apparent but will require putting your cards on the table. Be smart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t expect anything to run smoothly. Get your facts straight, protect personal information and avoid anyone looking for an argument. Stick close to home. A new image or look will give you a boost.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Concentrate on the people you love, places you find intriguing and pastimes that lift your spirits. You’ll maintain peace of mind and avoid an argument.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stick to the facts. Exaggeration will hurt your pride and reputation if you can’t deliver on your promises. Focus on the details and on finishing what you start. Romance is favored.
