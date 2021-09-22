VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take charge and focus on what you can do to make your life better. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move. Choose to follow the path that suits your needs, and let others do the same.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Play to win and leave nothing to chance. Take the initiative to handle every detail and offer an in-depth look at what you are doing to ensure that no one gets in your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to get pulled into a confounding situation. Take hold of any problem that arises and make your position clear. A change of heart will force you to look out for your best interests.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Speak up, share your ideas and plans, and proceed. Taking the initiative to fulfill your dreams will encourage others to support your efforts. Think big, but live within your means.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to rethink your plan before you move forward. Walk through the process and consider the people involved and the hoops you must jump through to get what you want. Proceed with caution.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A challenge is needed to restart your mindset and encourage you to make the most of each day. Gather information and pursue knowledge and skills that will help you reframe your goals and bring you closer to what gives you joy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll desire change. Sticking to a budget will help eliminate undue stress and hurdles that will weigh you down and tire you out. Be smart, and you’ll find a way to get what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Set your goal and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. A partnership has the potential to grow into something that will add to your stability. Talks will lead to solutions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may desire personal change, but first make sure you will not disappoint someone close to you. Run your plans by people who matter, and someone will offer quality alternatives.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Test your skills and make improvements that encourage you to boost your skills, knowledge and profile. Pay attention to how you present what you have to offer. Update your resume.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll move one step forward and three steps back if you let your emotions come between you and what you are trying to accomplish. Put everything you’ve got into your efforts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take it easy. Don’t take a risk that can potentially lead to injury or illness. Protect your position and your reputation. Channel your energy into what you want to achieve.