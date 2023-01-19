Boise State Broncos (15-4, 5-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-2, 4-2 MWC)
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts the Boise State Broncos after Jaelen House scored 20 points in New Mexico's 77-57 win against the San Jose State Spartans.
The Lobos are 12-1 in home games. New Mexico scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.
The Broncos have gone 5-1 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks second in the MWC shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.
The Lobos and Broncos match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Lobos. House is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.
Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Broncos: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
