BOSTON — More money for housing, education, healthcare and workforce development are among the highlights of the state House of Representatives’ version of next year's budget, which was rolled out on Wednesday.
The $56.2 billion House budget — which is slightly higher than Gov. Maura Healey's preliminary budget — boosts local aid in the coming year by about 1.6% or $19 million, to nearly $1.25 billion.
Meanwhile, it increases Chapter 70 funding for schools by 27%, or about, $19.6 million to more than $6.5 billion. That would fully fund the third year of the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said the budget is fiscally responsible and seeks to balance the "current strength of revenue collections with the economic uncertainty brought on by inflation and other external financial factors."
The House's spending plan doesn’t call for raising taxes or new fees and pumps more money into the state's reserves or rainy day fund, which would bring the total to more than $9 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
"As our revenue growth begin to slow, and as the COVID-19-era federal relief programs begin to end, we must as a commonwealth continue to meet the needs of our residents," House Ways and Mean Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, told reporters at a briefing. "This budget aims to do that with historic investments in housing, education and workforce development, all while keeping Massachusetts a competitive economic engine."
The plan also calls for spending $1 billion in proceeds from the newly enacted millionaires’ tax on a range of education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
That includes $250 million for MBTA capital upgrades, $161 million for universal free meals in public schools and $50 million for college scholarships.
The House plan calls for $500 million to continue the Commonwealth Cares for Children program, which has provided grants to about 7,500 child care providers to help them keep their doors open. The funding would be supplemented by revenue from authorizing online Lottery sales.
Another provision calls for tapping into $20 million in previously allocated funds to provide unlimited free phone calls for inmates at state prisons, correctional facilities and county jails. Healey's budget plan called for capping the calls at 1,000 minutes per month, and didn't include county sheriffs offices.
Increased funding for job training, housing, higher education and expanding behavioral health services also are part of the proposal.
Healey filed her $55.5 billion spending plan last month, which called for hiking spending over the current fiscal year by 4.1% and pumping more state money into education, local aid and transportation upgrades, among other priorities.
Separately, Healey and House Democrats have unveiled dueling tax relief packages calling for rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, creating new tax credits for child care, cutting business taxes, and overhauling the estate, or "death," tax, among other changes.
Healey filed her tax relief plan in February but lawmakers haven't taken any action on her proposal since holding a public hearing two weeks ago.
House Democrats unveiled their tax relief plan on Tuesday, including many of Healey's proposals, such a proposed cut to the business profits tax from 12% to 5% and the creation of a new $600 per child tax credit. But unlike Healey's plan, the House proposal would phase in many of the tax breaks over several years.
The House is expected to take up the tax relief package on Thursday, but debate on the budget won't get underway for another two weeks.
Lawmakers are expected to file hundreds of proposed amendments to the spending package, the fate of which will be debated in closed-door leadership negotiations.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
