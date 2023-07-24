BOSTON — Massachusetts housing costs are continuing to skyrocket, with the median price of a single-family home hitting a record $612,000 in June, according to a new report.
The latest monthly report from the Warren Group found the median price for a home in the state increased by only 1% from June 2022 to June 2023, but still set a new record. The median price for townhouses and condo units was $510,000 last month, a 2.2% increase from June 2022, the group said.
Meanwhile, the number of closed sales has dwindled, falling by 20% since last year. There were 5,004 single-family residential home closings in June, the report notes. That’s compared to 6,297 single-family home sales in the same month a year ago.
Cassidy Norton, of The Warren Group, notes that only three years ago single-family home sale monthly median prices "were consistently below $500,000 and interest rates were hovering around three percent."
"Despite interest rates nearly double what they were this time last year, the Massachusetts single- family housing market broke another record in June," she said in a statement. "Single-family homes in Massachusetts have never been less affordable."
In the north of Boston region, prices for single family homes were even higher than the state median, while sales have dropped faster than the state, according to the report.
In Andover, where the median price for a home was just over $1 million, there were 37 single family homes sold a more than 40% decline over the previous year.
Newburyport, recorded 13 single family home sales in June, a decline of 35% from 2022, while the median sale price rose to $890,000, according to the report.
Gloucester, which saw the median price for a single family home drop slightly to $579,000 in June, has seen home sales declined by more than 31% over the past year.
Meanwhile, condos followed similar trends to single-family homes last month rising to a record $545,000 in June, the Warren Group said. There were 2372 condo sales in June down 14.2% from the previous year, according to the report.
"Historically, condos have been a more affordable alternative to single-family homes, but that’s no longer necessarily the case," Norton said.
Nationally, home sales also dropped in June, falling 3.3% as buyers struggle to find a home, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median nationwide price for a home was $410,200 last month, the group said, the second highest price since 1999.
The increasing housing costs come as Gov. Maura Healey and legislative leaders are seeking to spur more home building amid the shrinking inventory that is edging first-time buyers out of the market. The crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it much harder to attract new families and companies.
Massachusetts isn’t alone in the struggle to provide more housing. A CNHI News special report found that a crushing lack of housing nationwide combined with skyrocketing home prices and rising home-loan interest rates is putting the dream of homeownership out of reach for many Americans.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
