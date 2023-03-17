Auburn Tigers (21-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-3, 17-1 AAC)
Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -5.5; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Houston Cougars square off against the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cougars are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 15-2 in non-conference play. Houston is 24-3 against opponents over .500.
The Tigers' record in SEC action is 10-8. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 14.2 assists per game led by Wendell Green Jr. averaging 4.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.
Johni Broome is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.
Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.