Marcus Sasser erupted for a game-high 20 points as No. 2 Houston slipped past No. 11 Oregon State 67-61 in the Midwest Region Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The win advances the Cougars to the Final Four for the first time since 1984, a year in which Houston reached the national championship game but fell to the John Thompson Jr.-coached Georgetown Hoyas.
“The toughest team won, and that was us today,” Houston’s Quentin Grimes said. “(It’s) the best feeling in the world knowing that we haven’t been to the Final Four since, I think, 1984. Just to bring it back to the city of Houston, that's all I wanted for my teammates and me, this whole team, and the city.”
Houston (28-3), which owns an 11-game win streak, plays South Regional champion Baylor on Saturday in the Final Four. The Bears beat third-seeded Arkansas 81-72 late Monday night.
“It’s all about the players,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “This memory will last them a lifetime. They’ll tell their grandchildren this. Their mothers and fathers and families and friends are watching them and experiencing it from afar. These guys put in the work.”
Houston led by 17 points at the end of the first half and maintained its hold on the game until late in the second when Oregon State chipped away at its deficit. Warith Alatishe’s dunk with 4:48 to play brought the Beavers within three points of tying the score at 55, and Gianni Hunt did so a minute later with a 3-pointer.
Grimes made a 3-pointer two possessions later to give the Cougars the go-ahead lead. Grimes finished with 18 points while DeJon Jarreau added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Cougars of the American Athletic Conference.
“Oregon State is a great team,” Jarreau said. “They fought back and kind of had us on our heels, but we were able to get back to our roots and rebound the ball (and) play defense.”
Houston shot 20-of-62 (32.3%) from the floor including going 11-for-32 (34.4%) from behind the arc.
Monday’s loss ends a remarkable run by the Beavers that saw them ride a six-game win streak into the Elite Eight. Selected to finish last in the Pac-12 by select members of the conference’s reporters, Oregon State (20-13) claimed its first Pac-12 Tournament title in program history earlier this month.
Maurice Calloo paced the Beavers with 13 points to go with five rebounds. Ethan Thompson contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Cougars shot 22-of-47 (46.8%) from the field and went 11-of-20 (55%) from the free-throw line.
The Beavers defeated five-seed Tennessee, four-seed Oklahoma State and nine-seed Loyola-Chicago during their march to face Houston.
Houston eased past 15-seed Cleveland State, 87-56, in its tournament opener before nabbing a three-point win against Rutgers. The Cougars defeated 11-seed Syracuse 62-46 on Saturday to advance to the Elite Eight.
“When the brackets came out, I told our kids we had a chance to do something special here – let’s go 1-0 against Cleveland State, 1-0 against Rutgers, 1-0 against Syracuse. … That’s how we approach things,” said Sampson, who has been at Houston for seven seasons.