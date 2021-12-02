Orlando Magic (5-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference)
Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into a matchup with Orlando as winners of four consecutive games.
The Rockets are 4-5 in home games. Houston is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.
The Magic have gone 3-10 away from home. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 9.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 16 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.
Cole Anthony averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Franz Wagner is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.
Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.
INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), D.J. Augustin: out (health protocols), Usman Garuba: out (thigh).
Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.