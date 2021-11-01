Houston Dynamo (6-15-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-11-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -133, Houston +332, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Montreal trying to break a three-game road skid.
Montreal is 8-3-4 at home. Victor Wanyama is fifth in league play with nine cards, eight yellow and one red. Montreal has 63 cards, accumulating four red cards.
The Dynamo are 0-10-6 in road games. Fafa Picault is fifth in league play with nine cards, all of them yellow. Houston has 68 cards with one red card.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has four goals and 11 assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Montreal.
Picault has 11 goals and four assists for Houston this year. Darwin Quintero has three goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, four shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Houston: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Jean-Aniel Assi (injured).
Houston: Mateo Bajamich (injured), Corey Baird (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Derrick Jones (injured), Matias Vera (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.