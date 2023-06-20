MIAMI — The San Antonio Spurs are expected to draft Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday at the Barclay’s Center in New York City.
That’s according to various mock draft boards.
None of them, though, are likely projecting Jordan Haber to land anywhere near an NBA team. The South Florida man and lifelong Miami Heat fan didn’t play basketball in college, high school or middle school, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Yet, the 21-year-old Haber, who is from Boca Raton, finds himself in this year’s NBA daft class.
How?
Well, Haber, who is attending Yeshiva University’s law school this fall, read through the draft eligibility legal documents and found out he just had to be at least 19 years of age during the calendar year of the NBA draft, at least one NBA season has happened since his high school graduation or does not have any remaining college basketball eligibility, Forward.com reported.
So Haber posted a video, that went viral with more than 3.1 million views, to TikTok with a screenshot of an email response from the NBA that he was eligible for the 2023 draft.
According to Forward.com, Haber found the NBA draft loophole and filled out additional paperwork once getting approved via email.
“I think everyone has a dream to be a professional athlete when they’re younger,” Haber said, according to the outlet. “And I think it’s pretty cool that like the average person just kind of found their way and with no ill intent, kind of just having fun.”
Now he’ll be in New York for Thursday’s NBA draft.
