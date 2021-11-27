KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs shook off a sluggish 3-4 start and forged a four-game winning streak entering their Week 12 bye.
Now a more comfortable 7-4 including four wins against NFC East opponents, the Chiefs are in familiar territory: atop the AFC West and currently holding the AFC’s No. 4 seed for the playoffs.
But Kansas City didn’t get to this point playing the kind of football we’re accustomed to seeing. Instead of the offense leading the way, they’ve done it with defense, holding opponents to less than 20 points in four straight games.
The are some obstacles remaining through the final six matchups of the regular season. When the Chiefs return from their off-week, they take on the Denver Broncos (5-5) twice, as well as the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5), Los Angeles Chargers (6-4), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (6-4).
The Chiefs’ second half is an opportunity to gain ground in the fight for the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the postseason. But before we think too far ahead, let’s review how they got to this point.
THE OFFENSE
Notable league rankings, via NFL GSIS and STATSPASS:
— Total yards (net) per game: 4th (402.4)
— Net passing yards per game: 2nd (290.5)
— Rushing yards per game: 18th (111.9)
— Total points: 9th (281, 25.5 per game)
— Total first downs: 1st (281)
— Third-down pct.: 1st (51.5)
— Red-zone TD pct.: 15th (59.5)
— Time of possession per game: 10th (30:31)
— Average starting field position after kickoff: 17th (24.6)
— Big plays (20-plus yards): T-13th (42)
— Giveaways: 31st (22)
Quarterback:
On paper, Patrick Mahomes still leads one of the NFL’s best offenses. But he’s endured an up-and-down season statistically.
He’s thrown for a league-high 3,200 yards and his 25 touchdown passes are the second-most in the NFL. He’s also garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2021: in Weeks 1 and 10.
That’s the good.
The bad? Mahomes’ 11 interceptions, which are tied for the second-most in the league. And he’s lost three fumbles. The Chiefs’ signal-caller boasts a 105.7 career passer rating, but he failed to top 91.0 in six of his past season games.
Seven of Mathomes’ lowest single-game passer ratings since he became the starter in 2018 have occurred this season, including a career-low 62.3 in Week 7’s 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
To his credit, even as he’s faced more two-deep safety looks, Mahomes has battled. And he’s still one of the NFL’s elite.
Running backs:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore anchor a running game ranked 18th in the league.
Edwards-Helaire missed five games on injured reserve with an MCL sprain but returned in Week 11 to help the Chiefs secure a 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys with 76 total yards and a touchdown. Even with his missed time, the second-year pro leads the Chiefs with 367 yards rushing.
Williams filled in during Edwards-Helaire’s absence and ranks second with 358 yards and a team-high four rushing touchdowns. He’s a punishing runner. Gore, who was called up from the practice squad when Edwards-Helaire landed on injured reserve, has 80 yards and a touchdown in five games. McKinnon, a change-of-pace back, has 119 yards (81 receiving).
Fullback Michael Burton rounds out the Chiefs’ backfield as a blocker and contributor on special teams.
Wide receivers:
Tyreek Hill has a team-high 84 catches for 932 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 94 yards on eight carries.
Even as he runs more underneath routes because of the defensive coverages now favored by the Chiefs’ opponents, Hill is well on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season. He should shatter his previous career high of 87 catches (2018 , 2020).
The Chiefs have effectively utilized a committee approach at the No. 2 wide receiver spot with Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson. Hardman leads the trio with 42 catches for 424 yards and a touchdown. Pringle has 23 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns and Robinson’s made 16 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
With just two catches for 18 yards on six targets in seven games, former NFL star Josh Gordon has yet to emerge since signing with the Chiefs. But his ability to get down the field as a blocker has helped the offense anyway.
Marcus Kemp, the Chiefs’ sixth active receiver, has contributed mostly on special teams as a gunner. Daurice Fountain was elevated from the practice squad in Week 11 and filled Kemp’s role after Kemp went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Tight ends:
With 821 yards on 67 catches, Travis Kelce will almost certainly record a remarkable sixth straight 1,000-yard season, and potentially a second straight All-Pro selection.
He continues to march upward in the NFL record books, too. His 74 yards against the Cowboys gave him 8,702 for his career, eclipsing Rob Gronkowski (8,668) and Greg Olsen (8,683) for the fifth-most ever by an NFL tight end.
Blake Bell and rookie Noah Gray round out the Chiefs’ tight ends group, though they’re used mainly as blockers and on special teams. Bell has five catches for 41 yards, while Gray has four for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Jody Fortson started the season on the 53-player roster before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 6. He’d made five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Offensive line:
The Chiefs overhauled their front five in the offseason and entered the year with five new starters: left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., left guard Joe Thuney, rookie center Creed Humphrey, rookie right guard Trey Smith and rookie right tackle Lucas Niang.
Humphrey and Smith have played well. Pro Football Focus ranks Humphrey among the top centers in the league. Brown and Thuney are steady, too, but the Chiefs have seen some turnover at right tackle.
Niang started the first five games this fall but gave way to Mike Remmers, who started in Weeks 6-7 before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury. Niang returned to the first unit in Week 8 before hurting his ribs in Week 9. Veteran Andrew Wylie has gotten the starts since then.
The Chiefs traded veteran right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Daniel Brown, who has since been waived.
DEFENSE
Notable league rankings, via NFL GSIS and STATSPASS:
— Total yards allowed per game: 22nd (364.4)
— Net passing yards allowed per game: 23rd (252.7)
— Total passing touchdowns allowed: 17th (18)
— Rushing yards allowed per game: 15th (111.6)
— Total rushing touchdowns allowed: 17th (10)
— Sacks: T-26th (19.0)
— Opponent third-down pct.: 15th (39.3)
— Opponent red-zone pct.: 23rd (64.7)
— Total first downs allowed: 28th (233)
— Points allowed per game: 16th (22.7)
— Big plays allowed (20-plus yards): T-25th (45)
Defensive line:
The Chiefs’ defense was brutal through six or seven weeks as multiple starters missed time with injuries.
The return to health of Frank Clark and Chris Jones has helped spur a turnaround. They combined to miss five games to start the season. With their two best pass rushers back, the Chiefs’ defense has surged in the past four games.
In that span, Clark, who missed three of the first four games with hamstring injuries, has two sacks, seven quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. Jones, who missed two games with torn ligaments in his wrist, has 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in the Chiefs’ last four. He’s piled up a team-best 6.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.
The midseason arrival of Melvin Ingram via a trade with Pittsburgh has also helped the defensive front. His addition allows Jones to rotate between defensive end and defensive tackle, where he’s made his biggest impact.
The Chiefs have also received some production from their role players, too. Mike Danna is second on the team with three sacks, while Derrick Nnadi has two. Jarran Reed has 1.5 and Alex Okafor has three quarterback hits and a blocked field-goal attempt. Tershawn Wharton recorded an interception in Week 6.
How have the Chiefs limited opponents to 47 total points (11.7 per game) in their past four after allowing 30 or more points through their first five games? The answer starts up front, where a healthy Jones and Clark are dominating.
Linebackers:
With Willie Gay Jr. on injured reserve to start the season, the Chiefs opened with Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann and rookie Nick Bolton as the starters in their 4-3 base defensive scheme.
Gay returned to action in Week 5, but then Hitchens hurt his triceps in Week 6 and missed two games.
Now the Chiefs are where they wanted to be all along, with a starting trio of Hitchens, Gay and Bolton.
Even with so much shuffling around him, Bolton has been a pleasant constant. The rookie from Mizzou garnered NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for the October and has a team-leading 79 tackles, including a team-high 11 for loss. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is second in tackles, with 58.
Hitchens ranks fourth with 47, while Gay’s made 25. Gay also has two interceptions (as do Sneed and safety Tyrann Mathieu).
Niemann has 30 tackles so far and plays mostly on special teams again. Dorian O’Daniel has played on just two defensive snaps but is another special teams mainstay (224 snaps).
Cornerbacks:
Remember all those injuries to the Chiefs’ defensive starters? They’ve extended to their defensive backs, too: Charvarius Ward missed four straight games (Weeks 3-6) with a quad injury, while Rashad Fenton missed Week 4 with a concussion.
But the Chiefs had everything (and everyone) rolling in top form last weekend as they shut down Dallas’ vaunted air attack.
A Pro Bowl season may not be in the cards for Sneed, though, because he’s worthy of more prestigious All-Pro consideration. In addition to making a sure-handed 58 tackles and two interceptions, he has six tackles for loss, second only to Bolton’s team-high 11. Sneed also has a sack, two quarterback hits, a force fumble, a fumble recovery and six passes defensed to his credit.
Ward, meanwhile, has tallied 30 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed in seven games. And Fenton has contributed 33 tackles, five passes defensed and a forced fumble in six starts.
Mike Hughes has appeared in all 11 games (one start) and has contributed 25 tackles and an interception. He’s also helped out on special teams as a return man. Deandre Baker has appeared in four games, with one start and seven tackles.
Safeties:
Tyrann Mathieu, arguably the heart and soul of the Chiefs’ defense, has 49 tackles, two interceptions — including a pick-6 — a sack, a quarterback hit and five passes defensed. He continues to prove himself worthy of a contract extension.
The back end of the Chiefs’ coverage sputtered with Daniel Sorensen in the starting lineup alongside Mathieu. But it’s become solidified since Juan Thornhill took over for Sorensen in Week 6. Thornhill provides more speed and athleticism and has racked up 39 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Sorensen now plays primarily in nickel and dime sub-packages. He has 42 tackles, a sack, three QB hits and an interception. Armani Watts has totaled 189 snaps on special teams.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Notable league rankings, via NFL GSIS and STATSPASS:
— Field goals made: T-16th (15)
— Kickoff return average: 7th (24.1)
— Punt return average: 3rd (12.8)
— Opponent punt return average: 1st (4.5)
— Opponent kickoff return average: 1st (17.6)
Kicker Harrison Butker has been consistent, converting 32 of 33 extra-point attempts and 15 of 18 field goals, including four from 50 yards or more.
Punter Tommy Townsend is averaging a healthy 48.6 yards per kick. He was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he boomed six punts for 341 yards, averaging 56.8 (54.3 net), against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Five landed inside the Packers’ 20.
Hardman leads the team in punt returns with 86 yards on eight attempts, while Hughes has three for 55. Pringle, the Chiefs’ primary kickoff returner, has 482 yards on 19 returns.
The Chiefs’ stout rankings against opposing returners is a direct reflection of their consistently stout coverage, especially from gunners Marcus Kemp and Chris Lammons.
