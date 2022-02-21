The NCAA's March Madness is one of the most significant events in collegiate sports. It has transcended the college-sphere and become something of a national event throughout the years.
If you're a sports lover, chances are you want to know how to watch March Madness live these coming weeks. Here are a few ways to do so.
How Does March Madness Coverage Work?
Before getting into the various ways to watch March Madness live, it's crucial to understand how the coverage for March Madness works. With 68 teams playing multiple times, it can get confusing trying to track each event.
Four main channels collectively cover March Madness. You'll want to keep these in mind when considering various streaming packages. They are CBS, TBS, TruTV, and TNT.
Historically, TBS and TruTV share coverage of the First Four contests, and the First/Second Rounds will air on all four of the channels. TBS then shares TV coverage of the Elite Eight with CBS, and the Final Four plus Championship Game gets broadcast by either TBS or CBS.
Because they alternate years, TBS will broadcast the final games this year.
How to Watch March Madness Live
Between the various TV packages available, streaming services, and online options, you'll be able to watch every minute of March Madness Live right up until the Championship Game.
Over-The-Air TV with an Antenna
One of the cheapest ways to watch March Madness Live (and for free) is to utilize antenna TV. Broadcast networks never went away, and in fact, have upgraded over the years to provide HD viewing options.
TBS, TruTV, and TNT are all cable channels, so you'll need to purchase a TV package to view those.
CBS, on the other hand, is a broadcast network. You can get everything on CBS for free as long as you're in the range of a CBS affiliate and set up an OTA (over-the-air) antenna. Over-the-air TV can be a great way to catch a large portion of March Madness for free without purchasing cable.
Sling TV
One of the oldest live TV streaming services on the market, Sling TV offers a great way to fill in the gaps of Over-The-Air TV. Though CBS is missing from Sling's offerings, they have all three other significant channels covering March Madness, TruTV, TNT, TBS.
Because some of the biggest games are on TBS this year, this means you'll be able to watch the critical parts of March Madness with just Sling TV.
Paramount+
From CBS-Viacom, Paramount+ is a new streaming solution originally known as CBS All Access. With Paramount+, you'll have access to live-streaming and live sports from the CBS channel. You can even get a full feed of your local CBS station in some markets.
Paramount+, unfortunately, won't let you capture games covered by the three other channels but will get you access to big CBS broadcasts. If you don't want to go through the process of installing an antenna to catch the CBS games and are not a big fan of cable, Paramount+ could be a good alternative.
Hulu
Hulu+ Live TV includes every channel required to watch all of March Madness (CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV), so you can rest assured that you won't miss a single game with this package.
Although CBS is only available in select markets, this is true of even major cable companies, so you'll still have extensive coverage. You can even download the Hulu app and watch live games right from your phone. Hulu also comes with 50 hours of included cloud DVR storage, so you don't need to worry about missing any important games.
March Madness Live
The March Madness Live app is a good choice if you already have CBS and want to get in on some TruTV, TNT, and TBS action. Unlike certain other streaming apps, March Madness Live doesn't require you to sign in with any existing pay-TV information. Instead, you can stream up to three hours of March Madness for free without needing to provide any cable login information.
Though three hours is not nearly enough to watch all of March Madness, it can go a long way when you want to fill in some gaps. Three hours is enough for a game or two and can be used with another solution if you're missing out on certain games.
March Madness Live is available on the NCAA's website or through app stores for iOS and Android.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live streaming service that offers over 85 channels of entertainment, live sports, news, and more. Like other mainstream streaming services, it also runs on a subscription model ($64.99/mo) and delivers similar content.
Though some may find it lacking in specific categories, YouTube TV is an excellent option for March Madness because it includes CBS, TruTV, TBS, and TNT. With YouTube TV, you can catch every game of March Madness this year. Bonus: it offers recording without storage limits so that you can watch and rewatch all of March Madness.
Recap: How to Watch March Madness Live
March Madness is one of the most significant sports events of the year, and if you're a basketball fan, you'll want to catch every minute of it.
Thankfully, the options for watching and streaming March Madness have never been better. If you already have cable or satellite, you'll likely be able to watch some of the games already. If not, rest easy knowing that there are plenty of live streaming solutions to help you gain access to CBS, TruTV, TBS, and TNT, so you don't have to miss a single game from March Madness.
