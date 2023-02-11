Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten)
Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -2.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers after Jett Howard scored 22 points in Michigan's 93-72 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Wolverines are 10-3 in home games. Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Hoosiers are 8-5 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten with 15.9 assists per game led by Jalen Hood-Schifino averaging 4.2.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 54.8% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.
Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.
Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
