Florida Panthers (22-7-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-1, first in the Metropolitan)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -137, Panthers +114; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Carolina. He ranks fourth in the NHL with 44 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 32 assists.
The Hurricanes are 11-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina has scored 112 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 15.
The Panthers are 6-1-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida leads the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9 shots per game while averaging 3.9 goals.
Florida knocked off Carolina 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6. Anthony Duclair scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with a plus-13 in 29 games this season. Teuvo Teravainen has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.
Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 14 goals and has 24 points. Huberdeau has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.
Panthers: Spencer Knight: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Sam Reinhart: out (covid-19), Mason Marchment: out (covid-19).
