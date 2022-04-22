Toronto Maple Leafs (51-21-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (56-15-6, first in the Atlantic)
Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Toronto. He's second in the league with 113 points, scoring 30 goals and recording 83 assists.
The Panthers are 17-2-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Florida averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 103 total minutes.
The Maple Leafs are 14-8-1 against Atlantic opponents. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 61 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with 15.
In their last meeting on April 5, Florida won 7-6. Huberdeau scored two goals for the Panthers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 113 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 83 assists. Aleksander Barkov has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 102 points, scoring 58 goals and adding 44 assists. Mitch Marner has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0-0, averaging five goals, 8.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.
INJURIES: Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (maintenance).
Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (undisclosed), Auston Matthews: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
