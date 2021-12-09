Florida Panthers (17-4-4, first in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (5-18-2, eighth in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +188, Panthers -232; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Arizona. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 30 points, scoring nine goals and recording 21 assists.
The Coyotes have gone 2-7-1 in home games. Arizona serves 12.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 50 total minutes.
The Panthers have gone 3-3-4 away from home. Florida is eighth in the NHL with 36.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.
In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Florida won 5-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with six goals, adding 11 assists and recording 17 points. Travis Boyd has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Huberdeau has 30 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 21 assists for the Panthers. Aaron Ekblad has 12 points over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).
Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower body).
