Florida Panthers (43-14-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-36-5, seventh in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Ottawa. He ranks third in the NHL with 88 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 67 assists.
The Senators are 5-11-1 against Atlantic teams. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.
The Panthers are 10-1-2 against Atlantic teams. Florida has scored 256 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 4.1 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 27.
In their last meeting on March 3, Florida won 3-0. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 26 goals and has 37 points. Tkachuk has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
MacKenzie Weegar leads the Panthers with a plus-33 in 63 games this season. Sam Reinhart has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).
Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
