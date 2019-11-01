BEVERLY — The Pete Frates name has proven to be a big draw around the world, as evidenced by the millions of dollars raised for ALS research inspired by his now-famous Ice Bucket Challenge.
But nowhere is the Frates’ name more special than in his own hometown, as his annual road race on Sunday is about to prove once again.
More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in the fifth annual Pete Frates 5K: Run, Wheel, Walk 3 for #3 at Lynch Park at 10 a.m. Proceeds will go toward a maintenance fund for Pete’s Park, an inclusive and accessible park that opened last year in Frates’ neighborhood on Middlebury Lane.
Pete’s Park chairwoman Courtney Melei said the 5-kilometer race, which follows the same course as the Beverly Homecoming road race, is the largest on the North Shore in terms of the number of participants.
“I think it mostly has to do with Pete,” Melei said. “It just speaks to how he brings people together.”
Frates, 34, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, in 2012. He has helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research through the Ice Bucket Challenge and other events.
The annual road race in his name has raised about $120,000 since its inception for Pete’s Park. The park, which has accessible ramps, was built through the efforts of the city and volunteers and was funded by donors, city funds, and a $300,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Among the participants in Sunday’s road race will be members of the Boston College baseball and women’s lacrosse teams. Frates was captain of the baseball team at Boston College, where a new baseball/softball building was named in his honor in June.
Boston College baseball coach Mike Gambino said the entire baseball team, including about 40 players and student managers, will take a bus to Beverly on Sunday to run in the race.
“The cool thing is it’s not a mandatory event,” Gambino said. “I just ask the guys every year, ‘Do you guys want to do it?,’ and they say yes. It says so much about the kids at BC, but it also shows how much Pete means to our program and to our boys. He’s such an important part of who we are as a program and a culture and our boys look up to him so much.”
Melei said many other sports teams will be represented, including from Beverly High School, St. John’s Prep and Endicott College, as well as youth sports teams. The mascots from the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, Boston College and St. John’s Prep are also scheduled to show up.
A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to the family of Jim Turcotte, who died on Oct. 4 after a battle with cancer. Turcotte was the project coordinator for the city’s Department of Public Services and oversaw the construction of Pete’s Park. “He was the heart and soul of Pete’s Park,” Melei said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
If you go
What: Pete Frates 5K: Run, Wheel, Walk 3 for #3.
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly.
Information: Race day signup begins at 8:30 a.m. at Lynch Park; www.petespark.org.