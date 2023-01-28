Jacksonville Dolphins (11-9, 4-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-15, 2-7 ASUN)
Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -5; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Camren Hunter scored 24 points in Central Arkansas' 88-85 overtime win over the North Florida Ospreys.
The Bears have gone 5-4 in home games. Central Arkansas averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.
The Dolphins are 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.4% from downtown. Omar Payne leads the Dolphins shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The Bears and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is shooting 40.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
Kevion Nolan averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Gyasi Powell is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.
Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
