Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-2) vs. Rider Broncs (1-2)
Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on the Rider Broncs after Camren Hunter scored 23 points in Central Arkansas' 73-64 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Rider went 14-19 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Broncs averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.
Central Arkansas finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Bears shot 44.0% from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
