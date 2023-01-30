FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe runs during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sept. 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. Renfroe has gone to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels in the first case to be argued this year. Renfroe, who turned 31 on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, requested a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million and the Angels asked arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Scott Buchheit and John Stout to pick $11.25 million.