Toronto Maple Leafs (2-3-1, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-0-0, second in the Metropolitan)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -111, Maple Leafs -109; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Carolina heads into a matchup with Toronto as winners of four straight games.
Carolina went 36-12-8 overall with a 20-3-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes scored 3.1 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.4 last season.
Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall with a 17-7-4 record on the road a season ago. The Maple Leafs were called for 165 penalties last season averaging 3.0 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.
Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).
