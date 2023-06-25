FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) waits for a face-off against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. Staal is staying with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a four-year contract worth $11.6 million, announced by the team with their captain Sunday, June 25, 2023.