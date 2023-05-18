FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen skates with the puck during the second period of Game 2 in the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C., April 19, 2023. Teravainen's roughly month-long absence due to injury could be nearing an end. The Carolina Hurricanes forward has shed his no-contact jersey and participated in a full practice Monday, May 15, ahead of the Eastern Conference final against Florida. Teravainen hasn't played since he suffered a thumb injury early in the first-round series.