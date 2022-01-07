Calgary Flames (17-9-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-7-1, third in the Metropolitan)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -165, Flames +140; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Carolina. He's eighth in the NHL with 37 points, scoring 14 goals and totaling 23 assists.
The Hurricanes are 10-3-0 on their home ice. Carolina averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 41 total minutes.
The Flames are 13-6-2 on the road. Calgary ranks 23rd in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.
Carolina knocked off Calgary 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 9. Sebastian Aho scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aho has 34 total points for the Hurricanes, 15 goals and 19 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-24 in 32 games this season. Gaudreau has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.
Flames: None listed.
