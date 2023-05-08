Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division)
Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -155, Hurricanes +132; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Devils won 8-4 in the previous meeting. Jack Hughes led the Devils with two goals.
New Jersey is 23-11-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-22-8 overall. The Devils have conceded 222 goals while scoring 289 for a +67 scoring differential.
Carolina is 52-21-9 overall with a 25-9-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 21-3-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 49 assists for the Devils. Hughes has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.
Andrei Svechnikov has scored 23 goals with 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, five penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.
Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).
Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Teuvo Teravainen: out (hand), Antti Raanta: day to day (illness), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
