Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -110, Hurricanes -110; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Winnipeg Jets after Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 6-2 victory over the Sabres.
The Jets are 9-3-1 at home. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.
The Hurricanes are 9-3-1 on the road. Carolina ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 15 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 27 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 10 goals and has 25 points. Teravainen has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: None listed.
Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body), Ethan Bear: out (health protocols), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.