Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Edmonton Oilers after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games last season. The Oilers scored 60 power-play goals last season on 235 total chances (2.9 chances per game).
Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 in road games last season. The Hurricanes scored 51 power-play goals last season on 232 total chances (2.8 chances per game).
INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).
Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
