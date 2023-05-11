RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on. Moving on to the Eastern Conference finals in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Moving on after beating the New Jersey Devils, 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round series on a Jesper Fast’s power-play goal.
Fast scored with 12:51 left in the OT, redirecting a Jesperi Kotkaniemi shot past goalie Akira Shmid.
The Hurricanes now will await the winner of the second-round Eastern series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers have a 3-1 lead in their series.
Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns each scored for the Canes in regulation with shots from the points. Timo Meier had a goal and assist for the Devils, scoring on a second-period power play, and Dawson Mercer had the game’s first goal.
Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was called for delay of game in overtime after flipping a puck over the glass. The Canes went to the power play with 14:34 left in OT, with a chance to end it, and Fast did.
The Hurricanes again turned to goalie Frederik Andersen, who made his sixth straight playoff start, while the Devils went with Schmid in the elimination game.
Andersen fought the pucks at times, giving up a rebound that led to Meier’s power-play score in the second period. But Andersen made his share of big saves, stopping Ondrej Palat one-on-one from point-blank range midway through the third.
In what was a tense, tight-checking game from the start, with both teams showing playoff intensity and the willingness to make the plays.
Takeaways from Game 5
— Burns and Meier are said to be good buddies from their time together with the San Jose Sharks. But Burns put a big smack on Meier in the second period that had Canes fans on their feet and roaring. Meier is no small man at 6-1 and 220 pounds but the 6-5 Burns tattooed him in the Carolina zone.
— What if? Nathan Bastian had a chance to give the Devils a 3-1 lead late in the second period but his swat in front went wide of the net. Less than a minute later, Burns winged one from the right point for the tying goal with 38 seconds left in the period.
Of note, historically: Burns became the first NHL defenseman 38 or older to score in back-to-back playoff games since Niklas Lidstrom in 2011.
— There was some gamesmanship from Devils coach Lindy Ruff. In the pregame warmups he did not have Jack Hughes take line rushes and had Hughes’ little brother, Luke, teamed with defenseman Dougie Hamilton.
— When the game started, Jack Hughes was centering a line with Meier and Erik Haula, with the Canes’ Jordan Staal often on the ice across from him. Luke Hughes was not with Hamilton.
— Did he or didn’t he? The Canes’ Slavin was initially credited with Carolina’s first goal with his shot from the left point. Then, it was Kotkaniemi, who appeared to get a piece of the puck in the slot. Then a scoring change and the goal went back to Slavin. Finally, officially: it was Slavin with the goal, Jordan Martinook with the assist.
Yes, the scoring machine, Martinook. That was his 10th point of the series, with points in all five games.
— Another strong game from the Canes’ fourth line, with Mackenzie MacEachern on a wing with Paul Stastny and Derek Stepan. They did their job, forechecking, hounding pucks.
— The Devils’ Michael McLeod is such an underrated player. The center won 14 of 18 draws in regulation and denied the Canes’ Jesper Fast the chance to score the go-ahead goal in the third with a strong defensive play after Schmid fumbled the puck behind the net and Fast had an open look.
