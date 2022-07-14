North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.