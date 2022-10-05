Daughter, sister, nurse, wife, mother, grandmother, widow and retiree.
North Reading's Linda Russo has worn many hats in her lifetime.
But it wasn't until 2022 when she literally picked up a most impressive title.
At age 74, Russo earned a silver medal in competitive powerlifting.
She repeatedly squatted 147, benched 87 and deadlifted 203 pounds for her title in the over 40 division.
"I had to stand up on the box. It was just like the Olympics," said 5-foot Russo, who took the title in late June in the Massachusetts division of USA Powerlifting.
Her success only kept her going back to the gym, ready and determined to place again in powerlifting competitions.
"I was so psyched," she said.
Russo and her husband, Robert, originally moved to North Reading in 1984 after purchasing land and building a home. They had two daughters, now grown, Nicole and Vanessa.
Linda was a longtime nurse in a neo-natal unit at a Boston hospital. During her nursing career, which spanned more than five decades, she said she always exercised. She worked out to fitness videos on television and walked.
"I always did some form of exercise ... It just made me feel good," she explained.
Knee pain sent Linda to the doctor at one point. And she was told she would likely need bi-lateral knee replacements.
But she rebounded, losing 40 pounds and working to strengthen the muscles in her legs.
"Oh my God, it was like a miracle," she said of the reduction in knee pain.
Her husband, "Bobby," was also a fitness inspiration.
An Army Vietnam War veteran who suffered from severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Bobby always had a gym in the house. He would often retreat there for hours working out, she said.
"No matter what, I had to make sure I could keep up with him...It was a big part of my life," said Russo of the life-long emphasis on exercise.
During their marriage, they worked together on house projects, including at a vacation home they built at Moosehead Lake in Maine.
"He was always saying 'Put on this weight belt and do this,'" she recalled. And sometimes that meant hauling 70 bags of cement.
"I never hurt myself...But when you went to bed you were tired," she said.
Bobby also familiarized Linda with the weights, circuits and machines in the gym "so I wasn't afraid."
At age 55, Bobby was bench pressing 450 pounds and able to do about 1,200 pounds on the leg press machine.
"That's how strong he was," she said.
His athletic strength was also matched with excellent knowledge of nutrition for strength and muscle-building.
"He was unbelievable," Linda said. "He showed me by his example."
Bobby passed away on Sept. 21, 2015 after battling cancer for several years. He was 71 and the couple had been married 43 years.
A chance encounter in a cosmetics store led Russo to enter the powerlifting competition. She had stopped to purchase some skin products and while there got into a conversation with another woman who enjoyed lifting weights and hiking.
"She had just hiked Cadillac Mountain," Russo explained.
The woman encouraged Russo to sign up for the powerlifting competition.
So she did. And she is definitely not "One and Done."
"It's a commitment to work out. I never felt so good in my life. I don't feel old .... So I am not," she said.
Russo plans to continue preparing and competing. She regularly works with trainer Tom Lavoie at Fitness Together in Reading.
Also, she treats herself to regularly massages at her daughter, Nicole's business, Skin to Soul Massage in Woburn,.
"I could not do this without her help," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.