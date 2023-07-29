When Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk last met with reporters, Oneil Cruz was about as close as a rehabbing baseball player can be to swinging a bat.
Now, he’s actually doing so.
On Friday, Tomczyk said Cruz, who has been out since April 8 with a left ankle fracture, is advancing and progressing through his hitting progression, taking both overhand and underhand toss flips. Previously, Cruz had begun what Tomczyk called “advanced plyometric work” in the weight room. The exercises were intended to simulate hitting without having the 6-foot-7 shortstop actually swing a bat.
While Cruz had already progressed to playing catch out to roughly 120 to 150 feet, he is also now moving a little bit more laterally with ground balls after being limited to doing so from his knees just a few weeks ago. Such developments made Tomczyk confident that Cruz will return to game action in 2023.
“For me, right now as we’re standing here,” Tomczyk said. “I think it’s very high that he will play baseball this year.”
Tomczyk did not provide a solid return date for Cruz, who was estimated to be out for four months after he had surgery on his fractured left ankle. He added there have been no setbacks with Cruz’s rehab process and that it’s gone as originally anticipated despite not being on a linear tract due to the severity of the injury.
The nature of said ailment, too, is why the team is exercising caution about how soon they get him back onto the field.
“We don’t, ideally, want a setback in any stretch of the imagination,” Tomczyk said. “We’re going as fast as this injury will allow us because this was a pretty significant injury.”
On the surface, detractors to having Cruz play another MLB game this season would have a valid argument, considering the Pirates are 12 games under .500 with only 60 more to play. But Tomczyk said that in terms of Cruz’s rehab and mental state, it would be in the Pirates’ interest to have him play again this year.
“We’d like him to return to competition,” Tomczyk said. “From a psychological standpoint, that he finished with some good momentum and that he finished playing.”
As for whether those hopes come to fruition this season is an entirely different question, but based on Cruz’s latest development, it seems such hopes aren’t terribly far-fetched.
©2023 PG Publishing Co. Visit at post-gazette.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.