Idaho State Bengals (11-19, 8-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-19, 5-12 Big Sky)
Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -6; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Dalton Knecht scored 26 points in Northern Colorado's 85-82 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
The Bears are 5-7 on their home court. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Knecht averaging 6.6.
The Bengals are 8-9 against conference opponents. Idaho State is fifth in the Big Sky allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 20.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.
Brock Mackenzie is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.