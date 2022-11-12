Idaho Vandals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (0-2)
Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Terren Frank scored 24 points in Idaho's 122-48 victory against the Walla Walla Wolves.
Omaha finished 4-9 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks gave up 83.5 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.
Idaho finished 9-22 overall with a 1-12 record on the road a season ago. The Vandals averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.