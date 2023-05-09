Regardless of what your favorite weather forecasting service is, there’s anywhere from a 35 to 60% chance for rain for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
All that means is defending race champion Colton Herta is 100% confident he can thrive in the wet conditions.
“We know we’re good,” a confident Herta said in Tuesday’s press conference with the credentialed IndyCar media.
Herta won the 2022 edition of the Grand Prix in mixed conditions that caused the race to be shortened from its intended 85 laps to a two-hour timed race.
It rained at the start and toward the end of the race, conditions that always cause chaos in terms of tire strategy and ever-changing track position.
Herta elected to forego rain tires when precipitation returned toward the end of the race, and he was able to hold his nerve, and his traction, to earn a victory over runner-up Simon Pagenaud under caution.
Entering Saturday’s edition of the Grand Prix, Herta finds himself in 10th in the IndyCar points race. He has not had a podium finish in 2023 — his best placing was fourth at Long Beach, California — but he has been competitive in every race, finding himself running in the top six in all four so far at some stage.
Still, Herta hasn’t notched a victory since his Grand Prix win in May 2022, including a gear box failure in the August edition of the IMS road course race last August.
“It’s obviously less than ideal. We’ve been in the hunt. Obviously we know how to win races. This weekend’s the best place to start it. Hopefully we can get a win here. But it is annoying to have basically a year without a win,” Herta said.
Herta falls back on his success in the Grand Prix. He’s finished in the top five on five occasions out of eight attempts on the IMS road course, and Andretti Autosport’s improved performance on road courses adds another source of confidence his time will come again.
“It’s always been a great race for us. Two podiums and a win there. Obviously have had strong cars in the past. We’ve always qualified well,” Herta said. “Like we saw, usually is a pretty straightforward three-stopper, unless there is weather, which there might be. But, yeah, looking forward to getting back out there.”
Herta noted the Grand Prix is unique not only because it’s a “roval” — a combined road course and oval — but because it creates a tire and fuel strategy different from the other IndyCar races.
“I think the biggest thing is it’s one of the last races where the red tires are the best. It’s a very fast race. There is no fuel saving ever. Yeah, it’s just a flat-out race, which is so enjoyable,” Herta said.
While rain was good to him in 2022, Herta would, of course, prefer the unfettered, good weather option if he was choosing between the two.
“If I nitpick, I would prefer a little bit of an easier time and hopefully a win that’s a little bit more straightforward. It was an interesting race (in 2022), a lot going on, split strategies almost the whole time, guys not sure if they could be on wets or slicks. Luckily we made those calls better than everybody else. We were able to take the win there,” Herta said.
The 23-year-old has entered an interesting phase of his career. He’s still very young compared to some of his peers in the field, but he is also experienced. The current season is Herta’s fifth full-time season in IndyCar.
Does he still consider himself a young driver? Or a veteran? Or perhaps a bit of both?
“A little bit of everything, I guess,” Herta said. “Definitely feel comfortable in IndyCar, feel like I’ve been in a lot of situations. I guess in that aspect you can say it’s a little bit of a veteran. But then I’m still fresh on a lot of things, always learning, always evolving. You have to be like that in this sport ‘cause you’re never solidified here for too long. You always have to be on it.”
Herta also switched crew chiefs, notable because his former crew chief was his father, noted CART veteran and successful IndyCar owner Bryan Herta. The elder Herta has taken over as crew chief for Kyle Kirkwood, who won from the pole at Long Beach in April.
Herta’s crew chief is now Scott Harner.
“It hasn’t changed too much. Scott has been very similar as far as the way he speaks. It’s very clear and whatnot. So it hasn’t been too big of an adjustment with how things have gone so far. It really hasn’t been too big of a difference, to be honest,” Herta noted.
Qualifying for the Grand Prix begins Friday, where there is also rain in the forecast. The race takes place at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
